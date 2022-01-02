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NASA Expert Warns UV Radiation Killing Trees, Insects, Crops World-wide
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281 views • January 02, 2022
NASA Researcher (Ray) interviewed by Dane Wigington explains how UV radiation now hitting the planet is damaging everything. This is directly caused by the aerosol particulates being sprayed in the skies, in the name of dimming the sun to cool the planet. It's the same "western model" of applying a chemical or pharmaceutical fix to everything...no matter what the consequences or side affects are.
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