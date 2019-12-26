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Heal your diabetes
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109 views • December 26, 2019
The lies we are being told in the medical school prevents us to understand the way our body really works. The best example of this is diabetes.
We are told that diabetes is an incurable disease when in fact, diabetes can be healed sometimes in one day, as soon as we change our diet.
We are told that diabetes is an incurable disease when in fact, diabetes can be healed sometimes in one day, as soon as we change our diet.
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