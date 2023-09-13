SERPENT DEFEATED! Every NEW BEGINNING is Some Other BEGINNING'S END - THE KING Is COMING !! WATCH !

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel https://youtu.be/VWHkFic1MUI?si=TRQrw6Li5F2qGI5J

https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/477



Quotation from original video description….”This is a Testimony to the Grace of GOD and The Mercy of the KING..The Riddle of AGES Is SOLVED and The End of All Things Is at HAND"





https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee



