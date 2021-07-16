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100th Anniversary of Pancho Villa's Raid on Columbus, NM in 1916
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Commemoration of Pancho Villa's raid on Columbus, New Mexico in 1916. Includes Pancho Villa State Park in Columbus, the 13th Cavalry from Fort Bliss, and the Cabalagata Binacional on March 9, 2016.
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