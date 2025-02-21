RFK JR. IGNITES THE AUTISM HEALTH REVOLUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Autism Health Summit founders, Tracy Slepcevic & Steve Slepcevic discuss the powerful implications of RFK Jr’s confirmation in the most influential position in public health means for the future of the broken healthcare system in the US and the long awaited reckoning for vaccine safety awareness.
