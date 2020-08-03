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New Book of Daniel show 27: Why hospitals place hi-risk patients with no Covid symptoms in Covid wards
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26 views • August 03, 2020
Dr. Joshua Dopko has been vocal about what’s happening on the front line of dealing with Covid. Although initially terrified when faced with the sudden rush of Covid patients, Dr. Dopko has adjusted and now treats the infection like any other serious infection.
However, the health care system in Arizona established a system for how hospitals admit patients that may be inadvertently sending patients to their death. This is of great concern to Dr. Dopko, and he felt compelled to speak out on the issue. That is the topic of this show.
Dr. Joshua Dopko has been an emergency physician for 15 years and is affiliated with several hospitals in the southwest United States. Prior to becoming an emergency room physician, Dr. Dopko was in private practice for three years.
Send messages to Dr. Dopko through the New Book of Daniel podcast:
[email protected]
Please give this video a thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE to receive notifications each time Daniel uploads a podcast. (Click "Subscribe, then the bell, then the word, "all.")
TO SUPPORT THIS PODCAST directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsor: Workplace Excellence
Daniel is a certified behavioral analyst and has been a management & executive coach for 39 year. Get two coaching sessions with Daniel PLUS a DISC behavioral style assessment for only $195. More info and purchase link at http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
1:18 - A brief intro of Joshua Dopko, M.D.
2:39 - Joshua Dopko interview - An asthma patient
5:42 - The "Surge" line
11:37 - Sidetracked by White-Winged Doves
12:32 - Patient w/ severe asthma but no Covid assigned to a Covid unit
16:18 - Asthma patient saves his own life by NOT going to the Covid unit
16:51 - Bacterial pneumonia patient without Covid sent to Covid unit
19:53 - Daniel's comments on what needs to be done
20:49 - How to contact or follow Daniel
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Original interview with Dr. Dopko
https://youtu.be/DmHDsYgeG9Q
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God.
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parker: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel/posts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Business Website: http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
However, the health care system in Arizona established a system for how hospitals admit patients that may be inadvertently sending patients to their death. This is of great concern to Dr. Dopko, and he felt compelled to speak out on the issue. That is the topic of this show.
Dr. Joshua Dopko has been an emergency physician for 15 years and is affiliated with several hospitals in the southwest United States. Prior to becoming an emergency room physician, Dr. Dopko was in private practice for three years.
Send messages to Dr. Dopko through the New Book of Daniel podcast:
[email protected]
Please give this video a thumbs up and SUBSCRIBE to receive notifications each time Daniel uploads a podcast. (Click "Subscribe, then the bell, then the word, "all.")
TO SUPPORT THIS PODCAST directly, visit: https://www.patreon.com/newbookofdaniel (Thank you!)
Sponsor: Workplace Excellence
Daniel is a certified behavioral analyst and has been a management & executive coach for 39 year. Get two coaching sessions with Daniel PLUS a DISC behavioral style assessment for only $195. More info and purchase link at http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
1:18 - A brief intro of Joshua Dopko, M.D.
2:39 - Joshua Dopko interview - An asthma patient
5:42 - The "Surge" line
11:37 - Sidetracked by White-Winged Doves
12:32 - Patient w/ severe asthma but no Covid assigned to a Covid unit
16:18 - Asthma patient saves his own life by NOT going to the Covid unit
16:51 - Bacterial pneumonia patient without Covid sent to Covid unit
19:53 - Daniel's comments on what needs to be done
20:49 - How to contact or follow Daniel
ADDITIONAL LINKS:
Original interview with Dr. Dopko
https://youtu.be/DmHDsYgeG9Q
Also helpful: Blue Letter Bible
One of the most comprehensive, insightful websites for digging deep into the Word of God.
http://www.blb.org
LINKS FOR DANIEL:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/newbookofdaniel
Parker: https://parler.com/profile/Newbookofdaniel/posts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/newbookofdaniel
Daniel's work at UncoverDC.com: https://uncoverdc.com/?s=bobinski
NewBookofDaniel Blog: www.newbookofdaniel.com
Business Website: http://www.MyWorkplaceExcellence.com
© 2020 Shadowtrail Media, LLC
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