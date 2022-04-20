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4/19/2022 [419 5th Anniversary] April 19, 2017, is absolutely the real beginning of the Whistleblowers’ Movement. We have proved over the five years that we respect women and love our mothers. 70% of the fellow fighters of the Whistleblowers’ Movement are females, who have set a new image of the females of the new China in the world and will be the most wealthy, the most powerful, and the most influential