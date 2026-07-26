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Mike Adams joins Col. Daniel Davis to warn the Iran war is pushing the world toward famine
Health Ranger Report
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To learn more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDavisDeepDive


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Impact of the U.S.-Iran Conflict on Global Food Security (0:00)

- The Haber-Bosch Process and Its Importance (3:20)

- Delayed Effects of the War on Food Security (11:48)

- Regional Impact and Migration Pressures (16:46)

- Challenges for China and India (18:42)

- Practical Steps for Preparation (24:05)

- The Moral Reckoning of the War (28:25)

- The Fragility of the Global System (30:50)

- The Need for Peace and Reopening the Straits (33:22)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


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