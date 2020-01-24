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The extraterrestrial alliance and what you can do
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297 views • January 24, 2020
This is taken from a channeling by Karl Mollison of Adolf Hitler in the Light.
He is perhaps one the most unusual channeling subjects to date and very likely would be considered a very unusual soul, but not for the reasons most would think.
See the whole channeling interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/adolf-hitler-channeled-by-karl-mollison-19dec2017-2/
The extraterrestrial alliance and what you can do
The extraterrestrial alliance lives on and is among you.
The dark spirits who contaminated thinking live on and
live among you and within you.
It is right under your nose.
You see their handiwork everyday
and manipulation of the media
and manipulation of government officials
to do nothing, or do little.
The institutions that are flawed.
The various projects launched for high
purpose that never seem to get anywhere.
The many false notions given great weight
and supported by billionaires,
thinking they are doing something useful
when the clock is ticking on human survival
and its timeline.
You are at a decision point
and a kind of crossroad
that will determine the fate
of the entirety of the human enterprise.
Your souls will live on,
but you will live with regret of failure
for an enterprise you have contributed
to personally in most cases hundreds of times,
in coming into life and accepting its challenges
and demands and failings. You need not let that die,
but it is up to you and you all share in this.
When you ignore the divine realm
you are engaging in life unarmed,
naked, and alone.
Even with all of humanity as your friend
your power is limited because your power
only comes from the divine realm.
Your very life itself is bestowed on a constant basis
by Creator to send that life force into you
and to breathe energy in for your consciousness
to flourish and express its self and the desires of your soul.
This is the gift of Creator.
How you use it will determine your destiny.
It is all in your hands and nowhere else.
No one else will come and do this for you.
No one.
There is no one waiting in the wings
to save humanity to make things better.
There is you and there is God.
You can live apart or you can live together.
He is perhaps one the most unusual channeling subjects to date and very likely would be considered a very unusual soul, but not for the reasons most would think.
See the whole channeling interview here https://www.getwisdom.com/adolf-hitler-channeled-by-karl-mollison-19dec2017-2/
The extraterrestrial alliance and what you can do
The extraterrestrial alliance lives on and is among you.
The dark spirits who contaminated thinking live on and
live among you and within you.
It is right under your nose.
You see their handiwork everyday
and manipulation of the media
and manipulation of government officials
to do nothing, or do little.
The institutions that are flawed.
The various projects launched for high
purpose that never seem to get anywhere.
The many false notions given great weight
and supported by billionaires,
thinking they are doing something useful
when the clock is ticking on human survival
and its timeline.
You are at a decision point
and a kind of crossroad
that will determine the fate
of the entirety of the human enterprise.
Your souls will live on,
but you will live with regret of failure
for an enterprise you have contributed
to personally in most cases hundreds of times,
in coming into life and accepting its challenges
and demands and failings. You need not let that die,
but it is up to you and you all share in this.
When you ignore the divine realm
you are engaging in life unarmed,
naked, and alone.
Even with all of humanity as your friend
your power is limited because your power
only comes from the divine realm.
Your very life itself is bestowed on a constant basis
by Creator to send that life force into you
and to breathe energy in for your consciousness
to flourish and express its self and the desires of your soul.
This is the gift of Creator.
How you use it will determine your destiny.
It is all in your hands and nowhere else.
No one else will come and do this for you.
No one.
There is no one waiting in the wings
to save humanity to make things better.
There is you and there is God.
You can live apart or you can live together.
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