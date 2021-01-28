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A New Movement including All Political Parties and No Political Parties. 'We Say No!"
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70 views • January 28, 2021
Can a movement be formed that does not support any political party? People in unison who want change...people for freedom, People against tyranny. We need a powerful message, handout, DVD production, Two Gigabyte thumb drive handouts and universal signs and banners showing Love, Forgiveness, Unity, American People helping each other
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