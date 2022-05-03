Glenn Beck | Americans’ First Amendment rights are in great danger. DHS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Department of Homeland Security’s new ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ — which seems eerily similar to 1984’s ‘Ministry of Truth' — proves that Americans’ First Amendment rights are in great danger. But when did one of those rights — our freedom of the press — become so unimportant to actual members of the press? When did journalists and media corporations stop working for the PEOPLE and start working for POLITICIANS instead? Glenn explains how Woodrow Wilson, the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and a desire for power created a dark path AWAY from truth for members of the mainstream media…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn