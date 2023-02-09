The Real State of the Union 2023

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2023 the year of God’s Reckoning, A Righteous Rebellion, The Greatest Awakening and Deliverance. A Parallel Rebuilding begins, Millions Healed and Newfound Global Freedom and Jubilee!
Putting DC on Notice - Jason Fields the Urban Farming Guy Jan 2023
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