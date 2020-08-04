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Hymns of Faith - It Is Well With My Soul
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38 views • August 04, 2020
Hymns of faith - Church hymnal sheet music for the beautiful old song that begins, "When peace like a river attendeth my way." This hymn song of Philip Bliss and Horatio Spafford is called "It Is Well With My Soul." Leads, 4-part vocals, & piano music. Find it at https://www.singthebiblestory.com/church-hymnal-sheet-music.html
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