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Newsbreak 143 | Celeste Solum | BREAKING NEWS: Havana Syndrome in Public Cognitive Warfare Next?
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380 views • February 22, 2022
Explosive information from military sources suggest Havana Syndrome on a large scale may be headed the public's way, the intention insidious neurodamage as evident in the cases of diplomats and spies apparently caught in a hot war involving many countries, says Celeste Solum.
Links to the current and advertised future pandemics such as Marburg Virus may be the use of frequency weapons to produce physical illness, such as the “painting of the lungs” with radio frequencies to produce COVID and now possibly internal hemorrhaging and neuro-hits also with radio frequency weapons or acoustic neuroweapons.
A terrifying scenario if true, it becomes essential nevertheless to learn more about this weapons capability which Celeste has been studying recently. (Note also that the subject of DEWs and Neuroweapons is one I have covered for 8 years at everydayconcerned.net, including for 5 years in podcasts--hundreds of podcasts at my Odysee Ramola D Reports channel covering neurotech and DEW use on civilians, and the latest Havana Syndrome coverage here as well.)
Please visit her channel at Youtube (Celestial Report) and her website at shepherdsheart.life to hear her five-part webinar on this subject. More coverage at this channel shortly.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum Opens her Webinar on Whack a Brain here today:
https://rumble.com/vvi0fs-wack-a-brain.html
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Rumble video site: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
Youtube video site: https://www.youtube.com/c/CelesteSolum
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Report 280 | Dr. Len Ber Leads the Acknowledgment of DEW Hits on Civilians by Dr. Giordano:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/650XtBgBxvLB/
DEWS used at Canberra protest:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/02/17/directed-energy-weapons-used-at-the-feb-12-canberra-protest-make-people-sick-police-questioned-in-parliament-refuse-to-elaborate/
Havana Syndrome: Intellectual Trickery, Strategic Deceit | Enter the short-tailed CIA Cricket (spychogenic at head):
https://ramolad.substack.com/p/havana-syndrome-intellectual-trickery
SOME RELATED INFO:
"Havana Syndrome" stumps investigators as U.S. officials report injuries on White House grounds/60 Minutes, CBS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1meGH0Dts9M
Cover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/10/cover-stories-on-dews-from-russia-while-us-govt-batters-americans-in-usa-with-dews-neurotech-from-celltowers-drones-planes-satellites-neighbors-portable-devices-on-a-daily-basis/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Links to the current and advertised future pandemics such as Marburg Virus may be the use of frequency weapons to produce physical illness, such as the “painting of the lungs” with radio frequencies to produce COVID and now possibly internal hemorrhaging and neuro-hits also with radio frequency weapons or acoustic neuroweapons.
A terrifying scenario if true, it becomes essential nevertheless to learn more about this weapons capability which Celeste has been studying recently. (Note also that the subject of DEWs and Neuroweapons is one I have covered for 8 years at everydayconcerned.net, including for 5 years in podcasts--hundreds of podcasts at my Odysee Ramola D Reports channel covering neurotech and DEW use on civilians, and the latest Havana Syndrome coverage here as well.)
Please visit her channel at Youtube (Celestial Report) and her website at shepherdsheart.life to hear her five-part webinar on this subject. More coverage at this channel shortly.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Celeste Solum Opens her Webinar on Whack a Brain here today:
https://rumble.com/vvi0fs-wack-a-brain.html
Celeste Solum's websites:
https://shepherdsheart.life/
https://celestialreport.com
News & articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
Rumble video site: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
Youtube video site: https://www.youtube.com/c/CelesteSolum
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
Report 280 | Dr. Len Ber Leads the Acknowledgment of DEW Hits on Civilians by Dr. Giordano:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/650XtBgBxvLB/
DEWS used at Canberra protest:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2022/02/17/directed-energy-weapons-used-at-the-feb-12-canberra-protest-make-people-sick-police-questioned-in-parliament-refuse-to-elaborate/
Havana Syndrome: Intellectual Trickery, Strategic Deceit | Enter the short-tailed CIA Cricket (spychogenic at head):
https://ramolad.substack.com/p/havana-syndrome-intellectual-trickery
SOME RELATED INFO:
"Havana Syndrome" stumps investigators as U.S. officials report injuries on White House grounds/60 Minutes, CBS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1meGH0Dts9M
Cover-Stories on DEWS from Russia while US Govt batters Americans in USA with DEWs, Neurotech from Celltowers, Drones, Planes, Satellites, Neighbors, Portable Devices on a Daily Basis/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/10/cover-stories-on-dews-from-russia-while-us-govt-batters-americans-in-usa-with-dews-neurotech-from-celltowers-drones-planes-satellites-neighbors-portable-devices-on-a-daily-basis/
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
MANY THANKS TO ALL SUBSCRIBERS AND CROWDFUNDERS....YOU ARE HELPING CHANGE THIS WORLD FOR THE BETTER | PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT THIS WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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