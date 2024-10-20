Part 9 Geissele Buffer Assembly, MFT BattleLink, and BCM KD Grip - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

Mission First Tactical BattleLink Buttstock Minuteman Review

https://youtube.com/shorts/9_kieEGwgUg





Inside of Geissele’s 7075 T6 buffer tube is their Super 42 spring made of three strands of wire…more reliable less twang. Atop it sits an H1 buffer. Castle nut left unstaked until I dial in proper buffer weight.





Geissele should have included a sling qd end plate. I installed a BCM end plate with QD for testing purposes.





However, I really don’t need the BCM end plate since I’m running the Mission First Tactical BattleLink buttstock which has an ambi friendly QD socket. I do like how the castle nut acts as a rotation limiter for the BCM QD, but I prefer how the Battlelink positions the sling qd 2-3 inches further to the rear. Now if MFT would just add a limiter…stopping the Sling a perfectly mirrored 45 degrees to the left and to right.





I’m also running the BCM KD shorty grip. I thought maybe I’d prefer a full length grip for ambi transitions,…nope, still prefer the Kyle DeFoor grip. I just don’t lean on the grip that much.