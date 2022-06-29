Hospitals Paid to Kill - Russell Blaylock, M.D.

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childrenshealthdefense
"They would give them a drug, paralyze them and put them on a respirator... And in some cases, 80% died." - Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
WATCH FULL EPISODES of ‘Advocacy Lifeline’ With Dawn Richardson on CHD.TV:
⏯️https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/advocacy-lifeline-with-dawn-richardson
LIVE Every Monday 11:30am PT // 2:30pm ET