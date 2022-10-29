【 G -Times NEWS】Doctors Warn of Deadly Dangers of Vaccines to Children

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https://gnews.org/articles/497608
Summary：According to a report by Natural News on October 24th, a Canadian doctor with 45 years of experience in emergency medicine and military medicine Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker recently warned that more than half of children who develop myocarditis after vaccination may die within five years