Qanon Is The American Version Of Operation Trust

Operation Trust was a counterintelligence operation of the State Political Directorate of the Soviet Union. The operation, which was set up by GPU's predecessor Cheka, ran from 1921 to 1926, set up a fake anti-Bolshevik resistance organization, "Monarchist Union of Central Russia", MUCR, in order to help the OGPU identify real monarchists and anti-Bolsheviks. The created front company was called the Moscow Municipal Credit Association.On Sep 17th 2021, former US General Mike Flynn addressed a crowd at an evangelical Christian Right conference called “Opening the Heavens 2021“, at Nebraska pastor Hank Kunneman’s Lord of Hosts Church.Flynn ended his speech with a strangely distinctive prayer. This has been identified as a modified version of a prayer that appears in the work of Elizabeth Clare Prophet, a religious teacher whose main influences were Theosophy and the I AM Movement.A video comparison of I AM / Church Universal Triumphant cult leader Elizabeth Clare Prophet in 1984 and Mike Flynn in 2021. It’s verbatim the same. He just changed “I AM” to “WE WILL”. This is too bizarre and shows that Flynn plagiarizes cult leader Elizabeth Clare Prophet and he is not really a Christian."I AM the instrument of those sevenfold rays and archangels!And I will not retreat. I will take my standI will not fear to speak.And I will be the instrument of God’s will, whatever it isHere I AM, so help me, God!In the name of Archangel Michael and his legions,I AM freeborn and I shall remain freeborn!And I shall not be enslaved by any foe within and without!"Source: