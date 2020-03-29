923 - Osiris Code 923 - 239 - 329 - Raising Osiris Code Examined!

In this video, I am trying to connect some more dots for you regarding the #923. Signs, symbols, and numbers rule this world. The enemy communicates in codes and 923 is one of those codes they use a lot.



According to legend, Osiris was murdered by his brother and rival god Seth, who tore his corpse into 14 pieces and scattered them across Egypt. The winged goddess Isis, Osiris' consort, found 13 of the 14 pieces (she replaced his phallus with a gold one) and buried them. 9+2+3=14



Catholic Jesuits IHS = ISIS Hourus Seth



This number is coded in movies, TV, music and more. Forwards, backwards, and upside down.



Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5:20