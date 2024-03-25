The Rising - Alien Plan to Build an Enlightened City on Earth - Jeff Selver

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-77I

The Rising; the Alien Plan to Build an Enlightened City on Earth.

At 41 Jeff Selver had screen memories and broken memories return of unbelievable alien contact. Jeff would learn the details of traumatic events, which happened when he was a teenager and young adult, matched what can only be understood as, a “genetic activation.”





ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Jeff Selver

Date: March 24th, 2024

About our Guest:

Jeff Selver has a passion for management and leadership with an MBA. Jeff worked in banks, corporate training as a motivational speaker, and teaching mindful leadership. He has been under the tutelage of a Vedic teacher for over twenty years where he learned Vedic philosophy and meditation. When his memories of alien contact came out Jeff began presenting on his contact events in UFO groups, sharing his story in detail, and providing research and corroboration with other experiencers.

Fundamentally, he was shown that what humans understand about spirituality, life after death, dimensions, God, the soul, and psychic powers, are just the beginning of what these beings are all about. And that their capacity, understanding, and utilisation of these is much greater than humans can imagine.





