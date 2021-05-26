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BIDEN'S NON SPEECH, FAUCI GETS SET ON FIRE & HAS TO ANSWER FOR HIS SINS
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480 views • May 26, 2021
BIDEN DOESN'T EVEN KNOW WHAT HE IS SAYING & FAUCI GETS LIT UP AND CAN ONLY SAY THIS IS A PERSONAL ATTACK FOR DEFENSE. DON'T MISS MY BEST EPISODE. IN MY OPINION.
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