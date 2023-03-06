Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK: The REAL Middle East Nuclear Threat (2018)
25 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


TRANSCRIPT AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-israelinukes/

FROM 2018: There is in fact a Middle Eastern nation that is in fact in control of a vast, undeclared stockpile of nuclear weapons. This nation does have the capability of deploying those weapons anywhere in the region. It is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its arsenal has never been inspected by any international agency. But this nation is not Iran. It's Israel.
CSID: 6a58fecfee6c60c3

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
irantrumpisraelmiddle eastwarnetanyahu2018nuclear threatflashbackthe official corbett report rumble channel

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket