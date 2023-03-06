FLASHBACK: The REAL Middle East Nuclear Threat (2018)



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





TRANSCRIPT AND MP3 AUDIO: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-israelinukes/

FROM 2018: There is in fact a Middle Eastern nation that is in fact in control of a vast, undeclared stockpile of nuclear weapons. This nation does have the capability of deploying those weapons anywhere in the region. It is not a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and its arsenal has never been inspected by any international agency. But this nation is not Iran. It's Israel.

CSID: 6a58fecfee6c60c3

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co