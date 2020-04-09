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Covid 19 - Vit C IV High Dose Successful Treatment in ICU, Prevention Protocol & Mild Symptom Home Protocol - Dr Cheng Presentation - Andrew W Saul
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670 views • April 09, 2020
Dr Cheng, US board registered, speaks on High Dose IVC & Integrative Medicine in the Prevention & Treatment of Covid 19.
Dr Cheng is/was at the epicentre of the Covid outbreak in Wuhan and has been liaising with Andrew W Saul (Ffbook and Me We) and other doctors around the world in tracking the official clinical trials and very successful interim and observational results.
Dr Cheng is/was at the epicentre of the Covid outbreak in Wuhan and has been liaising with Andrew W Saul (Ffbook and Me We) and other doctors around the world in tracking the official clinical trials and very successful interim and observational results.
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