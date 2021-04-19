Maxine Waters: Inciting Actual Insurrection?

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Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) was fond of accusing former President Trump of inciting insurrection with his speech on January 6th. However over the weekend Waters flew to Minneapolis and encouraged already violent street protesters to continue and even become "more confrontational" if a jury does not hand down a murder charge against police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of causing the death of George Floyd last May. Is this incitement to violence and possibly insurrection?
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