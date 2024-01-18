Debt Market Will Collapse; Hold REAL Assets | Gregory Mannarino

Mainstream economic data is misleading people about the true state of the financial system. "It's all propaganda," says market trader Gregory Mannarino, "I don't believe anything that they say." Debts and deficits are ballooning out of proportion. When the debt market collapses, expect "a shock and awe moment for the world," he says. It's a "ticking time bomb," he notes and points to holding real assets such as commodities and precious metals as a way to "bet against the debt."
Find Greg online: TradersChoice.net
