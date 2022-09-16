Washington Neocons To Send Taiwan Billions In Weapons

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 15, 2022
A Bipartisan group of Congressional warmongers is pushing a multi-billion dollar military assistance package for Taiwan. The measure will include new language designating Taiwan a de-facto “major non-NATO ally.” Clearly the Ukraine model is being applied to Taiwan: fighting mainland China down to the last Taiwanese.