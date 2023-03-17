I created this video in celebration of Easter. It features my solo of the famous contemporary hymn, Christ Our Hope in Life and Death. I have also presented a few of my photographs and images that represent Christ's death on the cross and his Resurrection as illustrations of the Easter season.
