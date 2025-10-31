Happy Hallo-GREEN!, $ave a TON on Heating Bill$ w/ Biomat, & MORE!

See below for the links mentioned: tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway





& visit my RichwayAndFujiBio.com distributor sites at https://Bio-mats.com/danny or Biomats.com/danny-tseng





View clinical studies at both Linktr.ee/Biomat & Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer





Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you for USD$1,000 (for my time) or w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity:

Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)

786.441.2727

cell: 305.297.9360

toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

[email protected] (PRIMARY)

[email protected]





To become a Richway Biomat distributor for a one-time USD$80 registration fee, fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinRichway





To see if we'd be a great fit, fill-out: tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation





Reach out to Richway’s top income earner, product expert, Founder of Biomats.com, my Richway sponsor, & recently retired 20-year U.S. Navy veteran, Ron Guerra:

m: 303.915.7707

[email protected]





For discounts of up to 40% if you pre-pay for 100 or more, each, of select Richway items, contact Richway's Co-owner & Co-Founder, Calvin Kim, in HI:

[email protected]

m: (808) 382-8816 & tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.





To get a WRITTEN game plan so you can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually all of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$, schedule a free, no-obligation "Utility Bill FREEdom" consultation by filling-out:

tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

or, the shorter, printer-friendly version that you can SNAIL-MAIL at either:

tinyurl.com/OffGridQuestionnaire

OR

tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey





To view my off-grid workshop Powerpoint, visit

tinyurl.com/OffGridWorkshopPowerpoint





Watch videos at:

Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

or

youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid





To become your own “Solar Consultant” and/or an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid





If you own a non-residential building anywhere in the world, fill-out tinyurl.com/NetZeroEnergyConsulation & learn how to be more "green" & having more CA$H-flow at tinyurl.com/GreenSunshinePowerMenu & youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany









To view a business opportunity overview presentation, visit:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush OR tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp





To see if you qualify to be involved w/ America's BEST, part-time, Home-Based Business Opportunity to earn an average USD$7,000 in commissions, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid

& then leave a VM at our office voice-only #:

786.441.2727 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission





If no timely response, contact my COO, Terdell Sims:

[email protected]

334.530.9045





STOP trading very precious time for $$$ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom e in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975





For REAL health insurance and to be your own doctor, copy & paste any of the below into your web browser:

tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

https://Linktr.ee/Healthmerica

https://itnyurl.com/Healthmerica