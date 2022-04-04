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Scott Bennet: Zielinski is in fact Hitler in the bunker, he hates his own people [Chinese subtitle] 史考特·班奈特：澤倫斯基就像是地堡中的希特勒
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176 views • April 04, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw-ZL-8uquQ
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw-ZL-8uquQ
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