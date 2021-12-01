© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 9 John 15: 1-17 The time is NOW to sever the unfruitful branches from our family lines.
Follow
0
Share
Report
44 views • December 01, 2021
Lets explore my vision about John 15:1-17 and discernment from the Creator about how we can sever the past baggage we've been carrying and trying to heal through our dysfunctional family lines. The harvest is happening now and the dead weight being thrown into the refining fire.
Also how to muscle test aka applied kinesiology
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
Also how to muscle test aka applied kinesiology
www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
YouTube: Roots Restored Wellness
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.