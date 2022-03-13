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In the village of Volodarskoye, 60 Ukrainian firefighters defected to the side of the DPR, and the former chief fled. 031222
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320 views • March 13, 2022
Sorry, all that I know is the title for this video, that was posted with the video. That's what he's talking about. Hope you understand? : )
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