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Global Alert News - #322 - Dane Wigington
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200 views • October 10, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday October 9, 2021.
Earths' biosphere (all life of the planet) is in its' CRITICAL phase now. Mass extinction level event occurring NOW. The CV19 is bad enough, but it pales in comparison to human beings deliberately and idiotically coming up with another "method" to make a paycheck.
Earths' biosphere (all life of the planet) is in its' CRITICAL phase now. Mass extinction level event occurring NOW. The CV19 is bad enough, but it pales in comparison to human beings deliberately and idiotically coming up with another "method" to make a paycheck.
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