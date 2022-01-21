Youth Pastor Jeff Grenell Clarifies How to Biblically Teach Sexuality to Our Children

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TAKEAWAYS
Why Gen Z has an unhealthy view of sexuality and gender
How to relate to a spouse or sibling who is living the transgender lifestyle
The concerning results of encouraging gender confusion and homosexuality
How to Biblically tackle the topics of gender confusion & LGBTQ+
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Children In Norway Change Gender: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yTr25xwJ7Y
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