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Youth Pastor Jeff Grenell Clarifies How to Biblically Teach Sexuality to Our Children
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60 views • January 21, 2022
Jeff Grenell, founder of Ythology, hammers home the importance of keeping up with current culture so we can be relative and relatable to Gen Z. With four decades of youth pastor experience, he explains how the easiest way to guide teenagers in truth is to communicate with them in their context. Jeff explains the top 10 signs of a sexually healthy home and 10 great conversation starters on how to have “the talk.” He shares how parents have to become more comfortable in addressing these hot topics, because young people are very straight-forward in talking about sex and gender topics. As a nationally recognized youth ministry veteran, Jeff reminds us that healthy families raise healthy kids, who transform society.


TAKEAWAYS

Why Gen Z has an unhealthy view of sexuality and gender

How to relate to a spouse or sibling who is living the transgender lifestyle

The concerning results of encouraging gender confusion and homosexuality

How to Biblically tackle the topics of gender confusion & LGBTQ+


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Children In Norway Change Gender: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yTr25xwJ7Y
Gen SeXYZ: Love, Sexuality & Youth: https://bit.ly/GENSEXYZ
The Ythology Store: https://www.ythology.com/store
Speaking dates: https://www.ythology.com/events
Donate: https://bit.ly/YTHOLOGYdonate
Join the Changed Movement: https://changedmovement.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH JEFF GRENELL
Website: http://www.ythology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejeffgrenell
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jeffgrenell/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jeffgrenell
YouTube: https://bit.ly/JEFFGRENELLYT
Podcast: https://www.ythology.com/listen

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Keywords
lgbtqculturepop culturegaysexlesbiantransgendergendergender confusiongender dysphoriateenshomosexualitysexualitygen zyouth culturetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showyouth pastorjeff grenellythologytween
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