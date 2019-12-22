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Βιντεο ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΟΛΥΜΠ.ΑΓΩΝΕΣ BERLIN 1936 η ΑΠΟΘΕΩΣΗ ΤΙΜΗ του ΑΡΧΑΙΟΥ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΟΥ ΜΕΓΑΛΕΙΟΥ
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3 views • December 22, 2019
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ Οι ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ στο ΒΕΡΟΛΙΝΟ το 1936 με την ΤΕΛΕΤΗ-ΑΦΗ της ΦΛΟΓΑΣ & την ΛΑΜΠΑΔΗΔΡΟΜΙΑ προς ΤΙΜΗ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ απο την ΑΡΧΑΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑ που ΚΑΘΙΕΡΩΣΕ για την ΝΕΑ ΣΥΓΧΡΟΝΗ ΕΠΟΧΗ ο Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ & ο ΓΙΟΖΕΦ.ΓΚΑΙΜΠΕΛΣ.Απο το 1936-38 ο Α.ΧΙΤΛΕΡ ΑΝΕΣΚΑΨΕ & ΑΝΑΣΤΗΛΩΣΕ 22.000 ΣΤΡΕΜΜΑΤΑ στον ΑΡΧΑΙΟΛΟΓΙΚΟ ΧΩΡΟ της ΑΡΧ.ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΣ ΑΝΑΚΑΙΝΙΣΕ το ΜΟΥΣΕΙΟ &η ΕΛΛΑΣ ΑΠΕΚΤΗΣΕ την ΤΙΜΗ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΕΛΑΥΝΕΙ 1η στην ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΚΑΘΕ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΩΝ ΑΓΩΝΩΝ. Με την ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΗ ΣΚΗΝΟΘΕΣΙΑ απο την Λενι Ριφενσταλ.
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