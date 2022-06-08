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RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 7, 2022
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130 views • June 08, 2022
RESTORED REPUBLIC VIA A GCR UPDATE AS OF JUNE 7, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jiBGykEEHkiA/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Joine Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of H
https://ussanews.com/2022/06/06/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-june-7-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of June 7, 2022
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 7 June 2022 Compiled Tues. 7 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” “The Truth About January 6th”Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
Print Friendly and PDF
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 7 June 2022
Compiled Tues. 7 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
“The Truth About January 6th”
Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang from Inside Solitary Confinement! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/exclusive-truth-january-6th-documentary-premieres-today-gateway-pundit-narrated-political-prisoner-jake-lang-inside-solitary-confinement-must-watch/
“The Great Power in Every Human Heart”
We’ll have to unite as a human family and cross some troubled waters together in order to reach the Peaceful World for which we all yearn.
April 11, 2021 (Live Stream) | Music & The Spoken Word – YouTube
Judy Note:
The Khazarian Mafia Has Launched Two Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Plague and Famine
Communist China and Russia issued an ultimatum to the US military: either destroy the Khazarian Mafia, or face an all-out Nuclear War. The killing of all known members of the Khazarian Mafia then began.
Actually a Military Source said that we have been inside a Black Swan Event since the war in Eastern Europe started.
Meanwhile we are dealing with the threat of Nuclear War, vaccines made specifically to create worldwide plagues, plus a very well planned-out famine across the Globe by Fall – that was expected to last through 2023.
SEAL Team 6 Set Up & Murdered Under ‘Obama Regime’: https://youtu.be/VyPlWqTpqHo
One of the largest migrant caravans of all time is making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10889677/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jiBGykEEHkiA/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Come Joine Our Telegram Group!
Its a Truther Chat where people dont just endlessly spam links at each other. Although you can if you wish lol
A Place to Call Home
https://t.me/+EA4JuiZuokFjY2E5
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of H
https://ussanews.com/2022/06/06/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-as-of-june-7-2022/
Restored Republic via a GCR as of June 7, 2022
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 7 June 2022 Compiled Tues. 7 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.” “The Truth About January 6th”Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang| USSA News #separator_saThe Tea Party's Front Page. | Slowly, our freedoms are being chipped away with, "We know better..." justification as its hammer and chisel.
Print Friendly and PDF
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Tues. 7 June 2022
Compiled Tues. 7 June 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington, MSW, LCSW, Therapist ret, Journalist, Author: “Twenty Two Faces: inside the extraordinary life of Jenny Hill and her twenty two multiple personalities.”
“The Truth About January 6th”
Narrated by Political Prisoner Jake Lang from Inside Solitary Confinement! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/exclusive-truth-january-6th-documentary-premieres-today-gateway-pundit-narrated-political-prisoner-jake-lang-inside-solitary-confinement-must-watch/
“The Great Power in Every Human Heart”
We’ll have to unite as a human family and cross some troubled waters together in order to reach the Peaceful World for which we all yearn.
April 11, 2021 (Live Stream) | Music & The Spoken Word – YouTube
Judy Note:
The Khazarian Mafia Has Launched Two Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Plague and Famine
Communist China and Russia issued an ultimatum to the US military: either destroy the Khazarian Mafia, or face an all-out Nuclear War. The killing of all known members of the Khazarian Mafia then began.
Actually a Military Source said that we have been inside a Black Swan Event since the war in Eastern Europe started.
Meanwhile we are dealing with the threat of Nuclear War, vaccines made specifically to create worldwide plagues, plus a very well planned-out famine across the Globe by Fall – that was expected to last through 2023.
SEAL Team 6 Set Up & Murdered Under ‘Obama Regime’: https://youtu.be/VyPlWqTpqHo
One of the largest migrant caravans of all time is making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10889677/
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