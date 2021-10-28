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Why The Black Star "Event" Is In May, ER's Filling Up With Seriously Ill People, CA In-N-Out Shut Down Over Vax Status Checks, Vax Re-Education Camps In US: October 27, 2021
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1741 views • October 28, 2021
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Why the Black Star “Event” is in May?
Written by Michael and Terral
October 27, 2021
Hi Terral, Have been in touch with James, about to sign the contract for the land acquisition group.
I have a big question, why is it always May that we are at risk for the SHTF? Isn't the Black Star in motion and therefore the alignment of the BS the Earth and the Sun change? I asked James but he did not know and suggested I ask you.
A Youtube report you have done will be fine to explain that. if you have it.
Thanks much for all you do. Michael
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ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/26/1046432435/ers-are-now-swamped-with-seriously-ill-patients-but-most-dont-even-have-covid
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California In-N-Out Shut Down Permanently for Refusing to Check Customers’ Vaccination Status
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/california-in-n-out-shut-down-permanently-for-refusing-to-check-customers-vaccination-status_4071086.html
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Situation Update, Oct 26, 2021 - Vaccine re-education camps in America; fake food shelves resemble North Korea
Submitted by Terral
October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/8002a292-316d-43d8-8fbf-cd2cc3c5b071
Related: https://www.brighteon.com/0b12e476-5181-40f9-b43d-47b92e766296
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Why the Black Star “Event” is in May?
Written by Michael and Terral
October 27, 2021
Hi Terral, Have been in touch with James, about to sign the contract for the land acquisition group.
I have a big question, why is it always May that we are at risk for the SHTF? Isn't the Black Star in motion and therefore the alignment of the BS the Earth and the Sun change? I asked James but he did not know and suggested I ask you.
A Youtube report you have done will be fine to explain that. if you have it.
Thanks much for all you do. Michael
--
ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2021/10/26/1046432435/ers-are-now-swamped-with-seriously-ill-patients-but-most-dont-even-have-covid
--
California In-N-Out Shut Down Permanently for Refusing to Check Customers’ Vaccination Status
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/california-in-n-out-shut-down-permanently-for-refusing-to-check-customers-vaccination-status_4071086.html
--
Situation Update, Oct 26, 2021 - Vaccine re-education camps in America; fake food shelves resemble North Korea
Submitted by Terral
October 27, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/8002a292-316d-43d8-8fbf-cd2cc3c5b071
Related: https://www.brighteon.com/0b12e476-5181-40f9-b43d-47b92e766296
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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