Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
JK’s SUCCESS with BELTWELL LYMPHEDEMA adjustable COMPRESSION WRAPS MVI_7184,7merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
Shop now
36 views
Published 19 hours ago

In early December, 2023, JK took delivery of the following product: Beltwell® - Adjustable Compression Wraps For Big Legs With Edema & Lymphedema (2 wraps) × 2: (2 wraps) XXL (tall) - 30-35 inch calves [long legs] / Light Skin Color. To her delight, and surprise, in a week and a half her right – most swollen – leg circumference had reduced by 5 ½ inches. She recommends them highly, and despite her serious back issues, is able to put them on unaided.

Keywords
healthdiabetesmedicineneuropathyulcersoedemalymphedemalipodemabeltwell companycompression wraps

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket