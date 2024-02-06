JK’s SUCCESS with BELTWELL LYMPHEDEMA adjustable COMPRESSION WRAPS MVI_7184,7merged

In early December, 2023, JK took delivery of the following product: Beltwell® - Adjustable Compression Wraps For Big Legs With Edema & Lymphedema (2 wraps) × 2: (2 wraps) XXL (tall) - 30-35 inch calves [long legs] / Light Skin Color. To her delight, and surprise, in a week and a half her right – most swollen – leg circumference had reduced by 5 ½ inches. She recommends them highly, and despite her serious back issues, is able to put them on unaided.
