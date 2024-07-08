When Your Heart is Hardened (Part 1)!!!

At the very beginning of the plagues, Pharaoh asked Moses and Aaron for a sign, to prove themselves, and God’s sovereignty. Had he taken heed he would have seen the outcome then.

“And Moses and Aaron went in unto Pharaoh, and they did as the LORD had commanded: and Aaron cast down his rod before Pharaoh, and before his servants, and it became a serpent. Then Pharaoh also called the wise men and the sorcerers: now the magicians of Egypt, they also did in like manner with their enchantments. For they cast down every man his rod, and they became serpents: but Aaron’s rod swallowed up their rods” (Exodus 7: 10-12, KJV).

God demonstrated His authority to Pharaoh and is why these plagues were written. To be passed down from generation to generation. It is why those who continue to ask for a sign, condemn themselves to judgment. Revealing the spirit of rebellion. This is by far, the most exhaustive paradigm ever recorded.

“A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And He left them and departed” (Matthew 16: 4, KJV). The revelation is that Jonah walked through Nineveh and pronounced the judgment. That was the only warning they were to be given.