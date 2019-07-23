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ELBOW STAND Tutorial - Artistic Gymnastics
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30 views • July 23, 2019
Welcome to oneHOWTO Sports. In this new acrobatics video, our gymnastics trainer Cris Mironescu will teach us how to perform an ELBOW STAND. If you want to know the best methods to perform an elbow stand correctly, keep watching this tutorial from Cris. To do an elbow stand effectively and safely, you need the right exercises. Watch this artistic gymnastics video with Cris Mironescu's and her easy acrobatic tutorial will show you just that. If you want to see more, here is the link to access Cris Mironescu's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzU...
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
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