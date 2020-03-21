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Episode 91 - The Truth About Joe Biden
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31 views • March 21, 2020
Joe Biden has spent almost 50 years in Washington, D.C. and, prior to that, a handful of years practicing law. He is the personification of a career politician. Personally I find him unimpressive, uninspiring and unaccomplished despite his longevity in D.C.
In this episode we will examine his voting record, his ideas, his propensity to be a bully, a compulsive liar and a gaffe machine. We also review the history of corruption among the Biden family and discuss the obvious lapse in his mental health.
In this episode we will examine his voting record, his ideas, his propensity to be a bully, a compulsive liar and a gaffe machine. We also review the history of corruption among the Biden family and discuss the obvious lapse in his mental health.
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