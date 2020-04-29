Ghost Town NYC – MISSION: INCOMPETENT Could Governor Cuomo the US Navy & FEMA Really Be This Stupid?

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After three weeks , and fundamental flub of its primary mission and treating less than 180 patients, the USNS Comfort is set the leave NYC as one of the most embarrassing errors in recent Naval history. Who is to blame for the disastrously incompetent handling of NYC's Covid-19 outbreak?
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