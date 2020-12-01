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HealthRangers Fave Sat Nite LIve CNN News Show
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49 views • December 01, 2020
This actually aired in the 90s....and was filmed at the CNN studios in Atlanta. They expected to fool the public that their reporter was on site in Saudie Arabia during attacks. Who knows how many fake reports CIA News (CNN) actually phoned in over the years?
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