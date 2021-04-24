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[VO] Health and Freedom Conference | Entretien intégral de Jim Caviezel
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Entretien de Jim Caviezel lors de la conférence livestream "Health and Freedom", qui a eu lieu le 16 avril 2021 à Tulsa, Oklahoma.
L'acteur Jim Caviezel parle de son dernier rôle dans Sound of Freedom, un film qui dépeint l’expérience de Tim Ballard, un ancien agent du département de la sécurité intérieure qui quitte son emploi pour sauver des enfants vendus comme esclaves sexuels dans des réseaux internationaux de trafic d'êtres humains. Ballard fait également une brève apparition vidéo pour parler du projet et de son travail. (MemoryHole blog)
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdfnwKzqmTs
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L'acteur Jim Caviezel parle de son dernier rôle dans Sound of Freedom, un film qui dépeint l’expérience de Tim Ballard, un ancien agent du département de la sécurité intérieure qui quitte son emploi pour sauver des enfants vendus comme esclaves sexuels dans des réseaux internationaux de trafic d'êtres humains. Ballard fait également une brève apparition vidéo pour parler du projet et de son travail. (MemoryHole blog)
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdfnwKzqmTs
https://www.givesendgo.com/PATTRANVOICE
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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