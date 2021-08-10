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Governments are snatching your children in the middle of the night
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757 views • August 10, 2021
The government will take your children away unless you do something about it, right NOW!
Wake up for fuck sake, how long are we going to cower for?
Wake up for fuck sake, how long are we going to cower for?
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