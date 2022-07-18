Dr. Eric Feintuch: Bring the FDA to Justice, NO Covid Shots for Tots

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Eric Feintuch of the Inalienable Rights Alliance described how the federal health authorities are engaged in corruption and lies when it comes to evaluating the safety and efficacy of experimental Covid gene therapies (aka "vaccines".)Public health officials that receive undisclosed amounts of funds from the companies that they should regulate and then fail to perform their duties should be investigated, concurred Dr. Feintuch.

The doctor argued that the shots that are already associated with more than 1.3 million adverse reactions and more than 29,000 deaths and that have not been studied for long-term adverse effects should not be given to children under any circumstances.

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