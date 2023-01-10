Create New Account
ENOUGH ALREADY! New Year -- No Fear
CBS Mornings - Good news for the New Year, popularity 22,800 views on January 1, 2023. Djokovic stands by vaccine refusal. Tennis star said he would give up Tennis before getting COVID vaccine. Australia backs down. He is allowed to play. The new pre mayor of Alberta breaks ties with the World Economics' Forum. Governor Ron DeSantis empowers a Grand Jury investigation of the origin of COVID-19 to investigate Big Pharma. Mirrored     


australiavaccine refusaltennis playerworld economics forum

