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China: This Is Our House!
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72 views • December 29, 2020
There are many in D.C. pleading with anyone that will listen to that see this moment for what it is. U.S. history has never witnessed the repercussions we face if Joe Biden opens the Pandora's Box of the New World Order's final stages in the Oval Office. The documents and eyewitness testimony don't lie. For starters, Joe Biden and his family clearly used his position as the Vice President of the United States to siphon off millions of dollars from a Chinese energy company tied to the Communist Government in return for total access into every bureaucracy in the United States. Make no mistake we are under attack. And Joe Biden is the last person in America that should have unlimited access to the power of the Executive Office of The United States.
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