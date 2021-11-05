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George HW Bush: Said He's Going To Forge A New World Order, Said He Will Be Successful, And This New World Order Will Be Ran By The United Nations... You Can't Say "I Didn't Know"
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58 views • November 05, 2021
George HW Bush:
"We have the opportunity before us to forge, for ourselves and future generations, a New World Order"
"A world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations.
"When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance At this New World Order"
"An order in which a credible United Nations can use it's peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN's founders"
You Can't Say "I Didn't Know"
#NWO #NewWorldOrder #UnitedNations #UN #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
"We have the opportunity before us to forge, for ourselves and future generations, a New World Order"
"A world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations.
"When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance At this New World Order"
"An order in which a credible United Nations can use it's peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN's founders"
You Can't Say "I Didn't Know"
#NWO #NewWorldOrder #UnitedNations #UN #Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #RevelationOfTheMethod #PredictiveProgramming #Conditioning #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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