Sen. John Kennedy: If We Spend $50,000,000,000,000 ($50 Trillion) To Make The US Carbon Neutral By 2050, How Much Will That Lower World Temperatures?
"If we make the United States of America carbon neutral by 2050 by spending $50 trillion … how much will that lower world temperatures? … Have you heard anybody from the Biden administration say how much it will lower world temperatures? … Does anybody know how much it won't lower world temperatures?"
Maybe they should've invited the Climate Czar, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg to give expert testimony!!
