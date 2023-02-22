Create New Account
Sen. John Kennedy: If We Spend $50,000,000,000,000 ($50 Trillion) To Make The US Carbon Neutral By 2050, How Much Will That Lower World Temperatures?
"If we make the United States of America carbon neutral by 2050 by spending $50 trillion … how much will that lower world temperatures? … Have you heard anybody from the Biden administration say how much it will lower world temperatures? … Does anybody know how much it won't lower world temperatures?"


Maybe they should've invited the Climate Czar, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg to give expert testimony!!

Keywords
agenda 21agenda 2030agenda 2050

