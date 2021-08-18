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Lizzo: Hypocrisy in Music, You can't have it both Ways!! Friday, Walsh and Knowles Confront
True Liberty
True Liberty
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21 views • August 18, 2021
Pop music these days has turned into a Who-can-twerk-the-hardest-without-getting-shutdown-by-the-FCC fest! And Lizzo took that to the next level. But the real challenge is not inappropriate flaunting in the public sector. The challenge is not inappropriate and disgusting language masked as "Body Positivity." The real problem is the evidence of the break down of the family; and in the end (meaning the end of life) who is going to love you and who is going to be there for you when all other reasons have faded away? Lizzo is learning this the hard way - hopefully she succeeds where so many other young ladies have failed!

For that special young lady (this includes those wonderful antique girls) in your life for whom you want to show special thought visit our sponsor - Joyful Sentiment https://www.etsy.com/shop/JoyfulSentiment

Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.

Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com

*The Daily Wire, Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles are not affiliated with True Liberty. All clips are used under the Fair Use Act.
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newsfamilyconservativesupreme courtpodcastmusicfridayrepublicanshamingalternative medialawsfatpopunhealthythe edgedustydusty fridaydustyfriday
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